Rainicorn Hits Market Cap of $43.60 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $43.60 million and $1.01 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00069832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00070878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00095830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,898.04 or 1.00053537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.14 or 0.06939538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00023097 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,844,903 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

