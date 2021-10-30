Etherparty (FUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $883,409.04

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $883,409.04 and approximately $54,114.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00236783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00096933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

