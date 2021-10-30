Gridcoin (GRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $8,572.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 427,449,013 coins and its circulating supply is 396,795,980 coins. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
