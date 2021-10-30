Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Up 129.5% in October

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the September 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LMRMF remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 144,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,949. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

