MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Up 135.2% in October

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.73. MIND C.T.I. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

