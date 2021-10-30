MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Up 135.2% in October

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.73. MIND C.T.I. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.80.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.
MIND C.T.I. Company Profile
MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.
See Also: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.