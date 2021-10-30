Short Interest in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Grows By 120.4%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAR remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,293. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

