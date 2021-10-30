Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $22.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.15. 330,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,774. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

