Gatechain Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00238210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00096953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

