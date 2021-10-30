Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,260 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $120.33. The stock had a trading volume of 496,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.