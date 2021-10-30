Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,260 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $120.33. The stock had a trading volume of 496,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

