-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Silk Road Medical also reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 219,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $540,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,366,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after buying an additional 80,354 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

