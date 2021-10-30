Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will post sales of $11.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.87 million and the highest is $11.13 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $51.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.25 million to $53.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million.

ELYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ELYS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. 235,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,867. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $109.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 5.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

