ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IMGN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,661. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmunoGen stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.12% of ImmunoGen worth $28,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

