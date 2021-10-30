Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $14.04. 5,406,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.92.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.