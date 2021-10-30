IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.370-$2.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.850-$8.950 EPS.

NYSE IQV traded up $4.23 on Friday, hitting $261.42. 676,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

