Short Interest in InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Decreases By 71.4%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INPOY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 5,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,686. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86. InPost has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on INPOY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of InPost in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.03 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

