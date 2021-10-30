First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the September 30th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. 199,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,289. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.82 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

