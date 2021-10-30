Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the September 30th total of 1,277,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRTNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

LRTNF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 92,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,627. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

