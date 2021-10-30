Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.67. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGEN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.50. 564,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,027. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.16 and its 200 day moving average is $233.02.

Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

