WINk One Day Volume Reaches $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.91 or 0.00554055 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

