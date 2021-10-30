$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.74. 5,202,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,066. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

