$0.47 EPS Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $210,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 77,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 58.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 110,193 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 121,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $21.44. 1,480,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

