MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,383,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,787. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. MicroVision has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 3.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroVision stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 1,495.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

