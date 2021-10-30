Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.84%.

NASDAQ RRBI traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $381.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $65.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Red River Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 1,394.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

