Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Community Bankers Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.66. 60,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. Community Bankers Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 1,070 shares of company stock worth $12,136 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bankers Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.