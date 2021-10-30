Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.47-1.51 EPS.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,556,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.12.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

