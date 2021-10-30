Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.17.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $332.32 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.