Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the September 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. 154,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,087. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77.
Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.