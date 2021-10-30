Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Drops By 73.3%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GLUC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

