Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Declines By 74.5%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the September 30th total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS GRFFF remained flat at $$1.17 during trading hours on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

