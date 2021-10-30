Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $326.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $348,119.81 and $326.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00071329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00095863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,867.89 or 1.00256102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.03 or 0.06979483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00023122 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,433,562 coins and its circulating supply is 998,533 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

