Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

VWAGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of VWAGY stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.61. 410,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

