Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $77.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after buying an additional 211,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,419. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

