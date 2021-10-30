Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $77.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.89.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,419. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
