Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.40 ($96.94).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR BAS traded down €0.27 ($0.32) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €62.28 ($73.27). 3,567,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.06. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

