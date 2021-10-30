Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,668,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,504. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

