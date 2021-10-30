Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces Earnings Results

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.12. The company had a trading volume of 95,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.33. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $116.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $33,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,382 shares of company stock worth $1,229,150. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Middlesex Water stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Middlesex Water worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

