Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Brokerages expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.17. 795,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

