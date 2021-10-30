PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.61 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001257 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $99.65 million and $1.61 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.36 or 0.00458099 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.78 or 0.01044447 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 128,633,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

