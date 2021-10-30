ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.49 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1,041.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,687.89 or 1.00080789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.02 or 0.00639253 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

