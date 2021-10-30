Jobchain Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Jobchain has a market cap of $5.96 million and $4,448.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00239514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00097268 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,830,098,141 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

