The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of FDVA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.
The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile
