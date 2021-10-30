The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FDVA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a community oriented bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It services include personal banking, business banking, and mortgage banking. The company was founded on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

