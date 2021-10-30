Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$3.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.28.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.52. 357,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,533. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $82.93 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

