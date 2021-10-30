Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 2,038,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $58,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.61.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

