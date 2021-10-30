Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 2,038,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.
ADS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.61.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
Read More: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.