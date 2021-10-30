Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 51,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,073. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLLNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

