Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

COIHY stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833. Croda International has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $66.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.6606 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.02%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

