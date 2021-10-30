Short Interest in C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Declines By 71.9%

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the September 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CBNT remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 113,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. C-Bond Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

