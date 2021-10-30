Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

PROSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prosus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

PROSY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. 348,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. Prosus has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.0324 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

