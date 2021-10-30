$102.86 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post $102.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.67 million and the highest is $104.27 million. First Busey posted sales of $103.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $398.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $399.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $408.36 million, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $409.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. 175,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04. First Busey has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

