Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report $128.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.10 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $103.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $498.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $53,195.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,166 shares of company stock worth $25,061,280. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 332,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $21,123,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.44. 871,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,952. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.67, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $70.94.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

