UnlimitedIP Price Reaches $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00239514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00097268 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

