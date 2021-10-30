SparkPoint Achieves Market Cap of $42.43 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $42.43 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00239514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00097268 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,258,958,105 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

